Dricus Du Plessis Addresses Photo Controversy and Eyes UFC 300

In a recent pre-fight media session, middleweight MMA contender, Dricus Du Plessis debunked the circulating rumors regarding a photograph taken with the internet personality known as MMA Guru. The photo, which unexpectedly portrayed MMA Guru as taller and leaner than his online persona, had sparked a flurry of speculations within the MMA community about possible digital alterations.

Advertisment

Dispelling Digital Doubts

Du Plessis, poised to compete against champion Sean Strickland in a title bout, affirmed emphatically that the photograph in question had not been doctored. He candidly shared his own astonishment at the physical stature of MMA Guru, admitting to have anticipated him to be shorter and not as fit.

Eyeing the Octagon Beyond

As he gears up for his imminent challenge against Strickland, Du Plessis also revealed his ambitions beyond the upcoming fight. In a conversation with James Lynch from Sportskeeda MMA, he elucidated his interest in participating in the iconic UFC 300 event, contingent upon his victory in the prospective championship.

While expressing his enthusiasm for the possible participation in UFC 300, Du Plessis maintained his focus on the immediate trial ahead. He reiterated his determination to bring his best to the title fight against Strickland, underscoring the significance of the imminent bout in shaping his MMA career's trajectory.