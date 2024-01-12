en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Drexel University Defeats North Carolina A&T in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST
Drexel University Defeats North Carolina A&T in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown

In a riveting basketball showdown, Drexel University vanquished North Carolina A&T with a tight final score of 67-63. The clash proved to be a testament to the balanced scoring prowess of Drexel, with Amari Williams leading the charge with 15 points. He was ably supported by Luke House and Justin Moore, contributing 13 and 11 points respectively.

Battle of Defenses and Rebounds

Drexel also put on a defensive masterclass, outmuscling NC A&T in rebounds, a total of 42, with Williams also leading the rebounding effort with 9. On the opposing side, NC A&T’s offensive efforts were spearheaded by Landon Glasper, who managed to net 21 points, making him the top scorer for his team. Tyler Murphy also chipped in with 9 points, and matched Williams’ rebound tally with 9.

Game of Halves and Three-Pointers

Despite the nail-bitingly close scoreline, Drexel managed to maintain their lead from halftime onwards, wrapping up the first half with a 6-point advantage at 35-29. However, it was a struggle for both teams from the three-point line. Drexel could only sink 2 out of their 12 attempts, while NC A&T managed to net 4 out of their 16 shots.

Keeping It Clean

The game was relatively disciplined when it came to fouls, with Drexel committing 18 and NC A&T 13. The game was witnessed by 758 spectators at a venue that can accommodate up to 5,700 basketball enthusiasts. This victory takes Drexel’s record to 11-6, with an unblemished 4-0 in the Coastal Athletic Association.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
In a thrilling display of athleticism and competitive spirit, girls’ high school basketball teams across various regions and tournaments have left indelible marks on the court. The scores, ranging from nail-biting close encounters to unequivocal routs, bear testament to the talent and perseverance of these young athletes. Highlights of the Game Among the scores reported,
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
4 mins ago
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
4 mins ago
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins ago
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
3 mins ago
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
4 mins ago
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
2 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
3 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
3 mins
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
3 mins
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
4 mins
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
4 mins
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
4 mins
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
5 mins
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
6 mins
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app