Drexel Dragons to Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Pivotal College Basketball Match

On January 18, 2024, the sporting world turns its gaze towards the Daskalakis Athletic Center as the formidable Drexel Dragons, riding high on their five-game winning streak, face off against the resilient Monmouth Hawks in an enthralling college basketball match. The game, scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

Dragons Roaring, Hawks Soaring

The Drexel Dragons, with a notable 7-3 overall record and a 6-4 record against the spread in their last 10 games, are set on continuing their winning streak. Their offensive prowess has been exceptional, scoring an average of 7.7 points above their season average. The Dragons, led by key players Amari Williams and Justin Moore, have been exceeding the total points in six of those games, averaging 73.7 points per game.

An Equally Balanced Fight

Monmouth Hawks, though holding a balanced 5-5 record in their last 10 games, have been impressive against the spread with an 8-2 record. They have managed to go over the total points in half of those games. With players like Xander Rice and Jack Collins at the helm, they have been averaging 70.5 points per game. The betting trends show Monmouth as 13-4 against the spread this season.

Clash of the Titans

The Dragons, 9-point favorites, and the Hawks are set to meet in what promises to be a riveting contest. The betting odds suggest a total point of 135.5 for the game, indicating a high-stakes battle on the court. The Drexel Dragons, with an 11-7 record against the spread this season, will look to leverage their home advantage and continue their winning form. On the other side, the Monmouth Hawks, with their impressive record against the spread, are poised to give a tough fight.

As the Drexel Dragons and the Monmouth Hawks gear up for their pivotal match-up, the anticipation builds. Both teams are performing strongly offensively, and the result could come down to their defense. The stage is set for a thrilling showdown, and only time will tell who emerges victorious in this epic battle of college basketball giants.