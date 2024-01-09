Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Drew McIntyre, nicknamed ‘The Scottish Warrior’, will officially join the line-up for the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match, as announced during the WWE Monday Night Raw episode. This premium live event, a highlight in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar, is slated for late January 2024.

Announcement and Anticipation

The proclamation was made during an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This news has intensified the anticipation for the live results coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024, which will be available to fans on the same day as the event.

What is the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is a significant event on the WWE’s calendar. It features 30 wrestlers competing in one match, with the winner earning the right to challenge for the world title. Over the years, this event has seen remarkable performances and unforgettable moments, etching its place in the annals of professional wrestling.

Other Participants in the Fray

Alongside McIntyre, several other notable WWE Superstars have declared their participation. This includes heavyweights like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley, making the upcoming event a star-studded affair.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting this spectacular showdown, where legends are made, and dreams are realized.