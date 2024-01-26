Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE's Evolving Storytelling Approach Under Triple H

In a recent interview with ReviewSTL, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shed light on the evolution of storytelling in the world of WWE. McIntyre emphasized the shift in narrative development under the leadership of Triple H, highlighting how the focus has now pivoted toward long-term storytelling and character development that resonates with the audience. Fans have been receptive to this new approach, appreciating its authenticity and relatability.

Long-Term Storytelling and Character Development

McIntyre lauded the current storytelling approach for its ability to foster a deep connection between the superstars and the audience. By making the narrative as real as possible, WWE has been able to humanize their characters, making them more relatable to the fans. This, according to McIntyre, is the new standard in WWE storytelling.

Elevating Performances

McIntyre also took a moment to commend his fellow RAW Superstars. He acknowledged the immense challenge of engaging viewers throughout the entire duration of a three-hour show, likening it to the difficulty of keeping audiences captivated during a three-hour movie. Despite the demanding task, McIntyre noted that his colleagues have been consistently raising the bar with their performances, both in the ring and on the microphone.

Satisfaction with WWE Direction

Reflecting on his own journey, McIntyre expressed satisfaction with his role and the direction WWE is taking. He credited his compelling character work to the innovative storytelling methods adopted by WWE. McIntyre's journey is an example of the successful implementation of the new approach to storytelling in WWE, and it appears that McIntyre and his fellow superstars are eager to continue this narrative evolution.