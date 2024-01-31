Drew Dober Sets Sights on High Fight Volume in 2024, Kicks off with Moicano at UFC Fight Night 235

UFC lightweight fighter Drew Dober has his sights set on a busy 2024, with plans to maximize his number of fights. Currently holding a record of 27-12 in MMA and 13-8 in the UFC, Dober is scheduled to face Renato Moicano in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 235 at the UFC Apex. The seasoned fighter has expressed his desire to step into the Octagon as often as possible, targeting a minimum of four bouts over the year.

Ready for Any Challenge

In a demonstration of his unwavering readiness, Dober is open to facing any available opponent. Among the names he mentioned as potential matchups include fighters like Dan Hooker, Rafael Fiziev, and Jalin Turner. Despite his emphasis on the quantity of fights, Dober is not compromising on the quality of his battles. He is eager for exciting confrontations that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Anticipation for Moicano Clash

Dober's enthusiasm is palpable as he looks forward to his showdown with Moicano, a fighter recognized for his tenacity and a track record of taking on prominent fighters such as Jose Aldo and The Korean Zombie. The clash with Moicano serves as the perfect starting point for Dober's high-volume fight plan in 2024.

Dober's Broader Views on Fighting

Aside from his immediate fight plans, the article also shed light on Dober's broader perspectives on the sport. He expressed his admiration for fellow fighter Dustin Poirier and his aspiration to secure a main event spot. His views on professional wrestling, his respect for Islam Makhachev, and his commitment to rigorous training and workout regimes also came to the fore, painting a picture of a fighter who is as passionate about the sport as he is about his personal performance.