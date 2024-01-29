Drew Dalman's Significant Strides on Falcons' Offensive Line in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons, an enduring name in American football, have made strides in their performance during the 2023 season, despite a steadfast 7-10 record maintained over the past three years. In a profession where the margin for improvements often lies in the details, the Falcons have shown considerable progress, especially in their defense and offensive line.

Progress in Player Performance

One of the shining examples of this development has been center Drew Dalman. Known for his tenacity and work ethic, Dalman's performance rating has seen a significant uptick—jumping from a 65.9 in the 2022 season to an impressive 82.3 in the 2023 season, as per Pro Football Focus, a reputed platform for in-depth analysis of professional football.

Dalman's Run-Blocking Skills

Particularly noteworthy is Dalman's run-blocking skills, a crucial facet of offensive line performance in football. His prowess in this area has earned him a grade of 90, an indication of his effectiveness in opening up running lanes and maintaining blocks. But like the Atlanta Falcons team itself, Dalman's journey is one of continual improvement.

Room for Improvement in Pass Protection

While his progress in run-blocking is laudable, Dalman's pass protection skills require further honing. Despite ending the season with a pass protection grade of 53 and allowing 29 pressures, he was only credited with two sacks. This dichotomy in his performance underscores the complexity of the offensive line's role and the balance needed between run-blocking and pass protection.

Nonetheless, Dalman's overall development, despite the areas needing improvement, is seen as a beacon of hope for the Falcons. As they gear up for the next season, the team will no doubt be looking to build on these gains and continue their pursuit of excellence on the football field.