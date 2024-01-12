Dream11’s User Base Soars to 210 Million Amidst Changes in Gaming Industry

In a record-breaking achievement, India’s leading fantasy gaming platform, Dream11, has marked a significant expansion in its user base, adding a staggering 5.5 crore (55 million) new users in 2023. This surge has led to a total of 21 crore (210 million) registered users, underlining the platform’s growing popularity in the fantasy gaming realm.

Demographics and Female Participation

The majority of these new users fall within the age bracket of 25-60, with a sizable 28% hailing from India’s tier-I and II cities. Notably, the platform has seen a 79% increase in female users, a testament to the increasing inclusivity in the gaming sector, as indicated by Harsh Jain, Dream11’s co-founder and CEO.

Remarkable Year for Dream11

In 2023 alone, around 1,000 crore (10 billion) fantasy sports teams were established on the platform, highlighting the platform’s widespread engagement. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerged as the preferred payment method for 62% of gamers, with Dream11 processing a whopping 150 crore (1.5 billion) UPI transactions within the year. The fantasy gaming platform reached the milestone of 200 million registered users in October of the preceding year, further cementing its position in the industry.

Industry Adjusting to New GST Regime

The real money gaming industry, with Dream11 being a key player, is currently navigating through a new 28% GST regime in India. This change in the taxation landscape is expected to bring about significant shifts in the industry’s revenue model.

Google’s Policy Update: A Boon for Real-Money Gaming

In related news, tech giant Google has announced plans to permit more real-money gaming apps and daily fantasy sports on the Play Store in India, Mexico, and Brazil from June. The company also plans to impose a service fee on these apps. This policy update is anticipated to foster new business opportunities for developers while ensuring user safety and compliance with local regulations.