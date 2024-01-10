en English
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Dream11 Joins Hands with SA20 2024 as Official Fantasy Sports Partner

Indian fantasy sports platform, Dream11, has been officially named as the fantasy sports partner for the SA20 2024 cricket tournament, South Africa’s premier franchise T20 cricket competition. This noteworthy partnership marks a significant milestone in uniting the fervor of cricket fans in India with South Africa’s most esteemed T20 tournament. The second edition of the tournament is slated to kick-off on the 10th of January, with the grand finale scheduled for the 10th of February.

A Strategic Alliance

This strategic alliance with Dream11, with its user base exceeding 200 million cricket enthusiasts, signifies the potential this partnership holds. Dream11’s substantial influence in the Indian market is anticipated to considerably boost fan engagement and participation in the SA20. The partnership also opens up an opportunity to engage with millions of cricket admirers across the Indian subcontinent, a key strategic market where six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises own teams in the SA20.

The Officials Speak

Graeme Smith, the Betway SA20 League Commissioner, expressed his excitement over the collaboration, emphasizing the potential to enhance fan engagement with the SA20. Vikrant Mudaliar, Dream11’s Chief Marketing Officer, also underscored the objective of reaching new users and offering fans an unparalleled fantasy sports experience during the upcoming SA20 Season 2.

Impact on the Cricketing World

This partnership highlights Dream11’s expansive user base and its impactful role in the development of the fantasy sports industry in India. With the upcoming edition of the tournament featuring six teams, each owned by an IPL franchise, it underscores the cross-continental connection within the cricketing realm. This alliance is expected to propel the excitement of cricket fans to new heights, reiterating the mutual commitment of both platforms in delivering superior entertainment to cricket enthusiasts.

India South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

