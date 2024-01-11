Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access

Residents of the Town of Drayton Valley are witnessing a positive shift in their community as the local government extends financial assistance to low-income families and individuals. The aim of this assistance is to facilitate easier access to local fitness and aquatic centers, fostering a healthier and more active society.

Financial Aid for Fitness Programs

With a dedicated budget of $10,000, the initiative supports registrations at the Total Works Fitness Centre and the Ricochet Aquatic Centre, both of which are strategically located within the town’s Omniplex. The program, which initially commenced in 2019, had to grapple with the challenges of the pandemic. However, with restrictions now being lifted, it is gaining momentum, as evidenced by the full utilization of the allocated funds in the previous year.

Criteria and Benefits

Already in 2023, the program has served a total of 25 adults and 29 children. The funds are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis with applicants required to demonstrate financial need through various proofs of income and residency. Upon meeting these criteria, successful candidates are eligible to receive up to $200 per household member annually.

Scope of the Subsidy

This subsidy, which can seamlessly work in tandem with other programs, is exclusively designed for classes, camps, and general facility use. It is, however, not applicable for expenses such as uniforms or travel costs. Information and applications for the program are readily available on the Town of Drayton Valley’s official website, paving the way for a healthier and more active community.