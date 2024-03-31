Dramatic Late Equalizer by Deniz Undav Secures 3-3 Draw for Stuttgart Against Heidenheim

In an electrifying Bundesliga clash, Stuttgart and Heidenheim battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw, courtesy of a dramatic late equalizer by Deniz Undav. The match, held on Sunday, saw Stuttgart relinquishing a two-goal lead before Undav's heroics in the eighth minute of stoppage time ensured the home side walked away with a point.

Early Dominance and Unexpected Turnaround

Stuttgart appeared to be cruising to victory with goals from Serhou Guirassy, marking his 23rd in 21 league games, and Angelo Stiller, putting them in a commanding position. However, the game took an unexpected turn when Stuttgart's goalkeeper, Alex Nuebel, committed a costly error, leading to an own goal that breathed life into Heidenheim's comeback hopes. Tim Kleindienst, the hero from last season's promotion-winning campaign, then seized the moment, scoring twice in quick succession to shock the hosts and momentarily put Heidenheim ahead.

Undav's Last-Gasp Equalizer

The match's climax was set in the dying moments as Deniz Undav, recently called up to the Germany squad, became Stuttgart's savior. With the final kick of the game, Undav found the back of the net, ensuring Stuttgart avoided what would have been a disheartening defeat. The draw left Stuttgart in third place, still in pursuit of Champions League qualification, while Heidenheim solidified their mid-table position.

Reflections and Missed Opportunities

