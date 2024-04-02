Dramatic Horseback Police Chase in New Mexico Ends in Shoplifting Suspect's Arrest

In a scene reminiscent of the Wild West, Albuquerque, New Mexico, became the backdrop for a modern police chase with a twist. Police officers mounted on horseback pursued and apprehended a suspected shoplifter, turning heads and making headlines. The incident, captured on bodycam footage, showcases the unique challenges and advantages of mounted police units in urban environments.

Advertisment

Chase Unfolds on Albuquerque Streets

It began with a routine patrol near a local Walgreens late last month when Albuquerque police were alerted to a shoplifting incident. Responding to the call, horse-mounted officers located the 30-year-old suspect, Mark Chacon, attempting to flee the scene on foot. The bodycam footage shared by the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) on social media vividly captures the chase. As Chacon dashed across a parking lot and into a busy highway, attempting to evade capture, the mounted officers pursued. The agility and speed of the horses allowed the police to quickly close the distance, a testament to the effectiveness of mounted units in certain situations.

Apprehension and Charges

Advertisment

Despite his efforts, Chacon's attempt to outrun the horses proved futile. The video shows him eventually slowing to a walk, trying to navigate around the approaching animal. With the arrival of two more mounted officers, Chacon found himself surrounded. Amidst his protests of innocence, officers dismounted and placed him under arrest. Chacon was charged with shoplifting $230 worth of merchandise, eluding police on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to APD. This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in managing foot pursuits and the non-traditional methods that can be employed to safely resolve such situations.

Mounted Police: A Valuable Asset

The use of horse-mounted police units dates back centuries, yet they remain a valuable asset for modern law enforcement, especially in scenarios where vehicles are impractical or when a softer, community-friendly approach is preferred. This incident in Albuquerque not only demonstrates the practical benefits of mounted units in urban environments but also sparks a conversation about the diverse tactics available to law enforcement agencies. The strategic use of mounted police can offer not just a means of effective pursuit but also serve as a bridge in community policing efforts, providing a unique and approachable presence in public spaces.

As the dust settles on this unusual chase, the effectiveness of mounted police units in certain law enforcement scenarios is once again under the spotlight. While not every police chase will end with a horseback apprehension, this incident serves as a reminder of the versatility and enduring value of the mounted unit. As cities evolve and the demands on law enforcement change, the role of such units may well become more pronounced, blending tradition and modernity in the pursuit of safety and justice.