en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World

In a riveting display of wrestling prowess, The System, consisting of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, backed by Alisha, emerged victorious against the formidable team of Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young. The turning point of the match was when Myers skillfully pinned Kazarian, securing a win for his team.

Steve Captures TNA Digital Media Title

Adding further excitement to the event, Crazzy Steve emerged triumphant over Tommy Dreamer, capturing the coveted TNA Digital Media Title in a closely contested match. His victory was a testament to his unyielding determination and wrestling acumen.

AJ Francis Stirs Controversy

Former WWE star AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, stirred the pot with a heel promo that took aim at the audience, showcasing his skill on the mic as well as in the ring. He also premiered a music video during his appearance, further captivating the crowd.

Joe Hendry Interrupts Francis

The event took an unexpected turn when Joe Hendry interrupted Francis’ segment with a comedic video. Hendry, known for his quick wit, dubbed Francis the ‘Cheez-It Champion’, much to the amusement of the audience. However, the confrontation escalated when DJ Whoo Kid and Francis retaliated by attacking Hendry, leaving him injured in the ring.

Big Ten Wrestling Action

In other wrestling news, third-ranked Iowa won seven out of 10 matches in their Big Ten opener, besting Nebraska with a score of 22-10. Drake Ayala, Real Woods, Jared Franek, and Zach Glazier were among the key victors. Head coach Tom Brands lauded his team’s toughness and improvement as they gear up for the postseason. Iowa is set to host Minnesota next.

Lehigh Triumphs Over Cornell

Adding to the day’s wrestling action, No. 23 Lehigh pulled off a victory over No. 9 Cornell with a nail-biting score of 17-16. The teams split the 10 bouts evenly, but Lehigh had a 2-1 edge in bonus points, tipping the scales in their favor. The match’s final moments were particularly thrilling as True first year Luke Stanich secured a 3-0 decision over 14th ranked Brett Ungar, sending Lehigh fans into a frenzy and handing the Mountain Hawks their fourth win in their last five duals against the Big Red.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
29 seconds ago
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
In a recent exhilarating college basketball showdown, Auburn University emerged victorious over Louisiana State University (LSU) with a commanding score of 93-78. The game marked Auburn’s 9th consecutive win by double digits, a winning streak that further solidifies their dominance in the league. Auburn’s Winning Tactics Key to Auburn’s victory was their impressive offensive performance,
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
1 min ago
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
2 mins ago
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
29 seconds ago
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
38 seconds ago
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
1 min ago
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
Latest Headlines
World News
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
29 seconds
Auburn's Dominance Continues with Victory over LSU in College Basketball Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
29 seconds
Pittsburgh Penguins Reschedule Game to Avoid Clash with Steelers' Wild Card Match
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
38 seconds
Samford Dominates Court Against VMI in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
39 seconds
Catalonia's Political Discourse Broadens Beyond Independence with Junts' Immigration Agenda
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
56 seconds
Saint Lucia's PM Defends Government's Performance in New Year's Address
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
1 min
Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
1 min
UCLA Linebacker Darius Muasau: From Hawaii to the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
1 min
Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
2 mins
Notre Dame Adjusts Women's Basketball Game Ticketing Amid Severe Winter Weather
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app