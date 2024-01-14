Drama and Triumph: Unfolding Events in the Wrestling World

In a riveting display of wrestling prowess, The System, consisting of Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, backed by Alisha, emerged victorious against the formidable team of Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young. The turning point of the match was when Myers skillfully pinned Kazarian, securing a win for his team.

Steve Captures TNA Digital Media Title

Adding further excitement to the event, Crazzy Steve emerged triumphant over Tommy Dreamer, capturing the coveted TNA Digital Media Title in a closely contested match. His victory was a testament to his unyielding determination and wrestling acumen.

AJ Francis Stirs Controversy

Former WWE star AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, stirred the pot with a heel promo that took aim at the audience, showcasing his skill on the mic as well as in the ring. He also premiered a music video during his appearance, further captivating the crowd.

Joe Hendry Interrupts Francis

The event took an unexpected turn when Joe Hendry interrupted Francis’ segment with a comedic video. Hendry, known for his quick wit, dubbed Francis the ‘Cheez-It Champion’, much to the amusement of the audience. However, the confrontation escalated when DJ Whoo Kid and Francis retaliated by attacking Hendry, leaving him injured in the ring.

Big Ten Wrestling Action

In other wrestling news, third-ranked Iowa won seven out of 10 matches in their Big Ten opener, besting Nebraska with a score of 22-10. Drake Ayala, Real Woods, Jared Franek, and Zach Glazier were among the key victors. Head coach Tom Brands lauded his team’s toughness and improvement as they gear up for the postseason. Iowa is set to host Minnesota next.

Lehigh Triumphs Over Cornell

Adding to the day’s wrestling action, No. 23 Lehigh pulled off a victory over No. 9 Cornell with a nail-biting score of 17-16. The teams split the 10 bouts evenly, but Lehigh had a 2-1 edge in bonus points, tipping the scales in their favor. The match’s final moments were particularly thrilling as True first year Luke Stanich secured a 3-0 decision over 14th ranked Brett Ungar, sending Lehigh fans into a frenzy and handing the Mountain Hawks their fourth win in their last five duals against the Big Red.