Drake's $700,000 Bet on UFC 297: Renewing the 'Drake Curse' Debate

Canadian rapper, Drake, has made a significant gamble, placing a hefty bet of $700,000 on Sean Strickland to retain his UFC Middleweight Championship against the challenger, Dricus Du Plessis, at the upcoming UFC 297. The event, which is set to take place in Drake's hometown of Toronto, has already stirred considerable chatter among UFC fans, not just because of the high-stakes fight but also due to Drake's notorious sports betting history.

Drake's Bet and the Potential Payout

Should Strickland emerge victorious in his first title defense, Drake stands to pocket a cool $1.379 million. The odds, as they currently stand, are -110 for the reigning champion. However, this wager isn't just about the potential financial windfall. It's also about the symbolic importance of the bet, given that it's been placed by a global music icon on a fight in his hometown.

The Infamous 'Drake Curse'

This significant wager has not only added an extra layer of intrigue to the UFC 297 event but has also resurfaced conversations about the so-called 'Drake Curse'. The rapper's track record when it comes to sports predictions is far from stellar. Most notably, he supported the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2019 playoff game they lost and backed Alabama in the 2019 CFP National Championship, which they also lost to Clemson. His endorsement of Conor McGregor, who was subsequently defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, further cements this trend.

Defying the Curse

Despite the chatter about the 'Drake Curse', Sean Strickland is focused on defying this trend. The UFC Middleweight Champion is no stranger to high-pressure situations and is prepared to put up a fight to retain his title. Whether Drake's gamble pays off or reinforces his infamous curse, it's certain to be a talking point during the UFC 297 event.