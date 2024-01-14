en English
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in a Spirited College Basketball Showdown

In a spirited display of college basketball, Drake University clinched a decisive victory over Southern Illinois University, concluding the match with a final score of 76-58. The game was highlighted by the sterling performance of DeVries from Drake, who netted an impressive 34 points, converting 12 of his 20 field goal attempts and 7 from the free-throw line. Other notable contributors to Drake’s win included Overton and Wright, each adding 10 points to the team’s tally. On the Southern Illinois side, X. Johnson emerged as the top scorer with 19 points, closely followed by A. Ferguson who added 10 points.

Halfway Lead and Final Triumph

By halftime, Drake had already established an 11-point lead with the scoreboard reading 36-25. The second half saw Drake maintaining their dominance, eventually securing the win. A glance at the game’s statistics reveals Drake’s superior shooting accuracy, indicated by a 31-55 overall field goal ratio, eclipsing Southern Illinois’s 19-52. Drake also outdid Southern Illinois in rebounds, registering 33 rebounds with Brodie leading the count at 12, as opposed to Southern Illinois’s 26 rebounds.

Equal Fouls, Unequal Outcome

Adding to the intensity of the match were the fouls. Both teams racked up an equal number of total fouls, 14 each. However, the game was significantly marked by Drake’s superior 3-point shooting. DeVries from Drake showcased his long-range accuracy, completing 3 out of his 8 attempts from beyond the arc, contributing to the team’s 5 successful 3-point shots. In contrast, Southern Illinois could only manage 7 successful shots out of their 29 attempts from the 3-point line.

Assists and Final Records

The assists were evenly distributed among the Drake team members, with Brodie and Enright each adding 4 assists to the tally. On the Southern Illinois side, X. Johnson led with 5 assists. The outcome of the game bolstered Drake’s record to 14-3 while pushing Southern Illinois’s record to 12-5, reflecting the intensity and competitiveness of the college basketball season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

