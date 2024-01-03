en English
Sports

Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Drake University Secures Victory Over Illinois State in College Basketball Matchup

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Drake University triumphed over Illinois State in a college basketball game, with a final score of 88-71. The game, which took place at a venue with a maximum capacity of 7,152, attracted 2,931 spectators, highlighting the enthusiasm of the fans despite the ongoing pandemic.

Key Players

The victory was a testament to Drake’s robust performance, particularly that of players Wright and DeVries, who scored 21 and 22 points each, playing a critical role in securing the win. On the other hand, despite their loss, Illinois State witnessed commendable efforts from Burford and Poindexter, who recorded 14 and 11 points respectively.

Game Highlights

The first half concluded with Drake leading by 19 points, creating a solid foundation for their ultimate victory. Both teams showcased remarkable skill in three-point shooting, with Illinois State making 9 successful attempts out of 21, and Drake outperforming them slightly by netting 12 out of 25 attempts.

Game Statistics

Rebounds proved more favorable for Drake, who collected a total of 32 compared to Illinois State’s 24. In terms of assists, Drake’s DeVries emerged as the leader, contributing 6 to the team’s total of 16. The game concluded with both teams accumulating a substantial number of fouls, 19 for Illinois State and 17 for Drake.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

