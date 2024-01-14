en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
Drake Jenkins Triumphs at St. Charles West Invitational, Seckman Clinches Team Victory

In the grand stadium of St. Charles West High School, amidst the deafening cheer and palpable excitement, rose a new hero. It was none other than Drake Jenkins of Seckman High School who etched his name in golden letters at the St. Charles West Invitational. He clinched the 165-pound title with a triumphant 3-0 score against his formidable opponent, Caden Gousetis from Eureka.

From Defeat to Victory

The sweetness of victory was particularly relished by Jenkins, as only a week prior, he had faced defeat at the hands of Gousetis in the Fred Ross Invitational. His triumphant rebound showcased his resilience and unyielding spirit, traits that are essential in the wrestling ring.

A Team Effort

Jenkins’ victory was a significant contribution to Seckman’s overall triumph. The team amassed an impressive 215.5 points, outshining both Eureka and Francis Howell North. With his exceptional performance and an improved season record of 18-4, Jenkins is now a strong contender for the state championship in Columbia, Missouri.

Aiming for the Stars

Not only does Jenkins aim for success at the state level, but he also has his eyes set on a collegiate wrestling opportunity. A goal not too far off considering his recent accolades. Seckman coach Ryan Moyer praised Jenkins for his growth and adaptability, highlighting that the entire team is on a continuous journey of learning and improvement.

Wrestling Talent on Display

The event was not only a testament to Jenkins’ prowess but also a showcase of a plethora of talent. Draegen Orine, another Seckman wrestler, claimed the 138-pound title. The roster of champions ranged from freshmen to seniors, with luminaries like Howell North’s Wyatt Dannegger, twins Caden and Christian Helton, Althoff’s Brenden Rayl, and DeSmet’s Jaren Jackson.

In the girls’ competition, Seckman once again emerged victorious, with junior Kaylee Horman securing the championship at 115 pounds. The tournament saw a myriad of individual champions from various schools across different weight categories, demonstrating the diverse and vibrant wrestling talent present in our youth today.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
35 seconds ago
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie, Josh Giddey, is demonstrating a noticeable leap in his performance as he navigates his debut NBA season. Initially marked by growing pains, Giddey’s journey on the court was fraught with challenges, from scoring difficulties to decision-making lapses. However, his recent performances have been a testament to his resilience and ability
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
1 min ago
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
1 min ago
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
37 seconds ago
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
1 min ago
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
1 min ago
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
35 seconds
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
37 seconds
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
1 min
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
1 min
Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Lead North Dakota State Bison at Halftime in Tight Basketball Game
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
1 min
Charlotte 49ers Lead UTSA Roadrunners: A Battle for Redemption
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
1 min
Cleveland Browns Suffer Crushing Defeat in Playoff Game Against Houston Texans
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
St. Thomas Tommies Lead Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
2 mins
Grand Canyon Antelopes on Verge of 13-Game Winning Streak in WAC Showdown
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
4 mins
Shirtless Miami Dolphins Fan Braved Historic Cold During AFC Wild-Card Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app