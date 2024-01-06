en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Drake Bulldogs to Face Belmont Bruins in Crucial MVC Basketball Matchup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Drake Bulldogs to Face Belmont Bruins in Crucial MVC Basketball Matchup

In a much-anticipated Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) showdown, the Drake Bulldogs are gearing up to challenge the Belmont Bruins on their home court in Nashville, Tennessee. This critical matchup comes on the heels of Drake’s impressive victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, with Tucker DeVries leading the charge, netting 22 points in an 88-71 triumph.

Formidable Opponents

With a commendable 12-2 record and an unblemished 3-0 in conference play, the Bulldogs march into the contest as a formidable adversary. Their opponents, the Bruins, maintain a 9-5 record and are 2-1 in the MVC. Interestingly, Belmont has managed to keep their home record spotless this season, suggesting a tough challenge for the visiting Drake.

Team Dynamics

Belmont has been performing admirably with an average of 15.1 assists per game, earning them the fourth spot in the MVC. Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been the team’s playmaker, averaging 4.1 assists per game. In contrast, Drake stands seventh in the MVC in 3-point shooting with 34.2%. The Bulldogs’ offense demonstrates efficiency on the field, with a shooting average of 47.4%, higher than the 45.3% shooting average of Belmont’s opponents.

Key Players to Watch

Belmont’s offensive prowess, led by Cade Tyson averaging 17.4 points per game, and Malik Dia, with an average of 17.2 points in the last ten games, outpaces Drake’s defense, scoring an average of 79.8 points to the 67.2 points Drake typically allows. For Drake, DeVries is a standout, averaging 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Atin Wright has been consistently deadly from beyond the arc.

In their latest ten games, the Bruins have averaged 79.1 points, while the Bulldogs lag slightly behind at 78.6 points. However, Drake maintains a robust defensive record, restricting their opponents to an average of only 63.5 points. This first conference face-off between the Bruins and Bulldogs this season is set to be a fiercely competitive and thrilling affair.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
37 seconds ago
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Ross Branch, a renowned local biker, has further solidified his standing in the 2024 Dakar Rally with a commendable fifth-place finish in stage three. Branch’s impressive performance has seen his lead in the overall standings swell, holding a four-minute and 11-second advantage over his nearest competitor, Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo. This margin, up from stage
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
8 mins ago
Absence of VAR Technology in EFL Cup Matches at Riverside Stadium: A Level Playing Field or a Disparity in Officiating?
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
9 mins ago
Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Airtel Top 8 Cup Final
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
1 min ago
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
2 mins ago
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
2 mins ago
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
Latest Headlines
World News
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
37 seconds
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
1 min
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
2 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
2 mins
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
2 mins
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
3 mins
Bipartisan Concerns Arise Over Secrecy of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospital Stay
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
4 mins
South Africa's ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Look Ahead
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
5 mins
Nutrigenomics: A New Age of Personalized Diets
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
5 mins
A Landmark Year for Malta: A Global Role Amidst Domestic Challenges
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app