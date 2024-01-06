Drake Bulldogs to Face Belmont Bruins in Crucial MVC Basketball Matchup

In a much-anticipated Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) showdown, the Drake Bulldogs are gearing up to challenge the Belmont Bruins on their home court in Nashville, Tennessee. This critical matchup comes on the heels of Drake’s impressive victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, with Tucker DeVries leading the charge, netting 22 points in an 88-71 triumph.

Formidable Opponents

With a commendable 12-2 record and an unblemished 3-0 in conference play, the Bulldogs march into the contest as a formidable adversary. Their opponents, the Bruins, maintain a 9-5 record and are 2-1 in the MVC. Interestingly, Belmont has managed to keep their home record spotless this season, suggesting a tough challenge for the visiting Drake.

Team Dynamics

Belmont has been performing admirably with an average of 15.1 assists per game, earning them the fourth spot in the MVC. Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been the team’s playmaker, averaging 4.1 assists per game. In contrast, Drake stands seventh in the MVC in 3-point shooting with 34.2%. The Bulldogs’ offense demonstrates efficiency on the field, with a shooting average of 47.4%, higher than the 45.3% shooting average of Belmont’s opponents.

Key Players to Watch

Belmont’s offensive prowess, led by Cade Tyson averaging 17.4 points per game, and Malik Dia, with an average of 17.2 points in the last ten games, outpaces Drake’s defense, scoring an average of 79.8 points to the 67.2 points Drake typically allows. For Drake, DeVries is a standout, averaging 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Atin Wright has been consistently deadly from beyond the arc.

In their latest ten games, the Bruins have averaged 79.1 points, while the Bulldogs lag slightly behind at 78.6 points. However, Drake maintains a robust defensive record, restricting their opponents to an average of only 63.5 points. This first conference face-off between the Bruins and Bulldogs this season is set to be a fiercely competitive and thrilling affair.