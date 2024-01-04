en English
Dragons Gearing Up for Game After Season’s Break: Aiming for Continued Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
The Minnesota State University Moorhead’s men’s basketball team, also known as the Dragons, is gearing up for a game against Augustana after a 20-day hiatus, including the holiday season. The Dragons, who have had an impressive season with a current record of 12-0, have used this break as an opportunity for the players to rest and rejuvenate.

Dragons’ Outstanding Season

Competing in the NCAA Division II within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), the Dragons are in a momentous phase, having secured the program’s highest-ever ranking at No. 2 in Division II. This standing underscores the team’s significant advancement since transitioning from NAIA in the mid-1990s.

Despite not scheduling any games during the break, unlike some other NSIC teams, the Dragons are mentally prepared for the upcoming challenges. These include a demanding conference schedule and potential postseason play.

Key Factors to Success

The team, under the leadership of coach Tim Bergstraser and building on the past achievements under former coach Chad Walthall, attributes their triumph to diligent work, strategic scheduling, and the incorporation of new players through transfers. The Dragons have a track record of exceptional performances, including two recent NSIC tournament titles and a substantial number of 20-victory seasons.

Future Goals

Having faced several close games already this season, the team is striving to enhance their consistency. They believe they have yet to exhibit their best basketball. As they prepare to face Augustana, the Dragons are set on maintaining their unbeaten record and continuing their upward trajectory in the rankings.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

