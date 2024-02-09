Drag Racing Legends and High-Octane Action: The 55th Annual NHRA Gatornationals

Gear up for the 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, roaring into Gainesville Raceway from March 7-10, 2024. The much-anticipated event will showcase 'Swamp Rat Alley', a special display of historic cars from legendary drag racing drivers such as 'Big Daddy' Don Garlits, 'Jungle Jim' Liberman, Dick LaHaie, and Ray Godman. Garlits himself will be present throughout the weekend to meet fans and sign autographs.

A Blast from the Past

Swamp Rat Alley, a nostalgic nod to the sport's past, will captivate fans with its array of iconic vehicles. The legendary 'Big Daddy' Don Garlits, a towering figure in drag racing history, will be the centerpiece of this display. Known for his innovative spirit and unrelenting determination, Garlits' Swamp Rat cars revolutionized the sport and set numerous records.

Joining Garlits in this hall of fame are 'Jungle Jim' Liberman, Dick LaHaie, and Ray Godman. Their cars, symbols of their daring and skill, will be on display, offering fans an up-close look at the machines that defined an era.

New Faces, High Stakes

The race promises an adrenaline-pumping spectacle of 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph racing action. With new faces in the pro ranks, such as Tony Stewart, the competition will be fiercer than ever. The Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout will also make a thrilling return, pitting eight standouts against each other in a specialty race on Saturday, March 9.

Last year's winners, Mike Salinas, Matt Hagan, Troy Coughlin Jr., and Gaige Herrera, will be back to defend their titles. Bob Tasca III and Dallas Glenn lead the pack in the Top Fuel and Pro Stock categories respectively for the PRO Superstar Shootout.

More Than Just a Race

Beyond the high-octane action on the track, fans can look forward to pre-race festivities and events off the track. The event will also feature a tribute to Bob Brockmeyer, founder of Compulink timing system, and Doug Kalitta, who drove his dragster to the quickest run of Top Fuel testing.

Red Line Oil will provide a $10,000 bonus for the victor of the Top Fuel versus Funny Car Shootout, named in memory of the late team owner and former Funny Car driver Don Schumacher. Additionally, the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals will be revived and take place in March, featuring hundreds of sportsman racers from all seven NHRA divisions.

As the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series kicks off with this event, fans worldwide are gearing up for a weekend of nostalgia, high-speed action, and fierce competition. The 55th Annual NHRA Gatornationals promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending the rich history of drag racing with the thrilling unpredictability of the present.

With 'Big Daddy' Don Garlits and other legends in attendance, and new faces vying for top honors, the stage is set for a four-day spectacle of speed and power. The Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals is more than just a race; it's a celebration of the sport's past, present, and future. From Swamp Rat Alley to the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout, this event promises to deliver a thrilling journey for fans and racers alike.