Drag Races and Aviation Festival Soar Back to St. Marys Municipal Airport

This summer, the deafening roar of engines will once again echo through the skies above St. Marys Municipal Airport as the long-awaited drag races make their triumphant return. Last year's cancellation, a result of liability insurance complications, left fans and organizers alike disappointed. But now, with the necessary $1 million liability insurance secured, the excitement is palpable.

The Green Light for Thrill Seekers

Spearheaded by Airport Authority Chairman, Bill Laird, the drag races have emerged as the main fundraising event for the airport over the past 12 years. Scheduled for Father's Day, June 16, July 28, and Sept. 28, the races promise an adrenaline-pumping spectacle for speed enthusiasts and families alike.

The unpredictable weather, particularly rain, poses the biggest challenge to the success of these events. However, the potential for clear skies and scorching tarmac could see throngs of spectators flock to the airport, their contributions vital in maintaining the facility's operations.

A Festival of Flight and Fancy

Beyond the high-octane drag races, the airport will also play host to an Aviation Festival on Aug. 17. This event aims to showcase the wonders of aviation to the wider community, offering a unique opportunity to witness history take flight.

World War II era planes, Life Flight helicopters, and even a National Guard Black Hawk helicopter will grace the tarmac, providing a captivating glimpse into the past, present, and future of flight. Food and craft vendors, a car show, children's activities, and live music will round out the festivities, ensuring an engaging experience for all ages.

A Runway to Revitalization

These events serve not only to entertain and educate but also to highlight the importance of small airports like St. Marys Municipal in the broader aviation landscape. By inviting the community to witness firsthand the magic of flight, these initiatives hope to foster support and appreciation for these vital local resources.

As the starting lights countdown and the propellers whirl into action, it's clear that the drag races and Aviation Festival are more than just spectacles; they represent the enduring spirit of innovation, ambition, and human will that lies at the heart of aviation.

This summer, as the drag races return to St. Marys Municipal Airport, the thunderous applause of engines will not only signify the start of a thrilling competition but also the continuation of a cherished tradition and a testament to the resilience of a community united by its love for flight.

