DraftKings Sues Ex-Executive over Super Bowl Plans Leak to Rival Fanatics

Sports betting giant, DraftKings, has initiated a federal lawsuit against its former head of VIP operations, Michael Hermalyn. The lawsuit alleges Hermalyn of stealing confidential business plans, including those specifically for the Super Bowl, and sharing them with competitor, Fanatics.

Alleged Corporate Espionage

The lawsuit paints a picture of corporate espionage, accusing Hermalyn of acting as a double agent. He is alleged to have violated his agreements with DraftKings, under the guise of a friend's death, to meet with Fanatics in California. The lawsuit claims that Hermalyn downloaded DraftKings' confidential business plans while sitting in the offices of Fanatics, a move that DraftKings considers a betrayal and a violation of their non-compete agreement.

Intense Competition in Sports Betting

This legal action underscores the fierce competition in the sports betting market, especially surrounding major events like the Super Bowl, which draws considerable betting activity. The stolen information, if used, could provide Fanatics with an unfair competitive edge.

The Counter Lawsuit and Response

Reacting to the accusations, Hermalyn has filed a counter lawsuit, arguing that the non-compete clause in his contract with DraftKings is no longer valid. Fanatics, on the other hand, has dismissed the allegations as 'sour grapes' from DraftKings. The company is seeking a restraining order to prevent Hermalyn from providing any services to Fanatics and its subsidiaries, and also monetary damages reflecting the alleged harm inflicted on DraftKings.