Health

Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Dr. Matthew Sykes, a distinguished sports medicine physician, has recently become a part of the Cullman Regional Medical Group. As a board-certified family medicine practitioner, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, with a particular focus on sports medicine. This recent development is set to enhance the medical services available to the local community and beyond.

Extensive Educational Background and Experience

Dr. Sykes’ educational journey is as impressive as it is extensive. A graduate of the University of Pikeville — Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, he furthered his training with a residency in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment at the Southeastern Regional Medical Center in North Carolina. His passion for sports medicine led him to pursue a sports medicine fellowship at Campbell University. During his time there, he also served as an assistant professor, imparting his knowledge and skills to future medical practitioners.

Broad Scope of Services

Dr. Sykes offers a comprehensive array of services that span both traditional and cutting-edge medical treatments. These include sports and exercise medicine, regenerative medicine, ultrasound-guided procedures, platelet-rich plasma therapy, joint viscosupplementation, non-surgical fracture management, diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, concussion management, and minimally invasive tendon procedures. His wide-ranging expertise is set to benefit patients seeking both preventive care and treatment for existing conditions.

Availability and Appointment Scheduling

Starting January 22, Dr. Sykes will be available for patient care three days a week at the Hartselle Health Park Physician Specialty Clinic and two days a week at the Cullman Regional Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Further information about his services and how to schedule appointments can be obtained from the CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com website.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

