en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:04 pm EST
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge

In the early hours of December 30, 2023, downtown Toronto was rattled by a shooting at Queen and Parliament Streets, leaving three people with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident, reported to the police at around 4:30 a.m., resulted in two men being found and rushed to the hospital by authorities. A third victim, demonstrating resilience amidst the chaos, managed to transport himself to the hospital independently. The police, as of now, have yet to release any suspect information, keeping the city on edge.

Early Morning Chaos

The usually quiet Old Town area of Toronto was jolted awake by the sound of gunfire. The incident left two men with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, displaying an extraordinary will to survive, took matters into his own hands and reached the hospital independently. The investigation is still ongoing, with the police urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

A City in Mourning

Adding to the city’s grief, a man in his 50s was declared dead following an overnight stabbing at a downtown shelter. The Toronto Police Service has escalated the matter to its homicide unit. A 25-year-old man was arrested on the scene. The City of Toronto confirmed the incident occurred at a shelter run by Homes First, which receives city funding. This tragic event adds to the rising concern over safety in the city’s shelters.

City on Edge

These incidents have left Toronto’s residents unnerved, questioning the safety of their city. The shooting and subsequent stabbing incident have cast long shadows over the city, painting a grim picture of the year’s end. As the investigations continue, the city waits with bated breath for answers and for justice.

0
Canada Crime Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Goran Dragic Bids Farewell to Professional Basketball: A Legacy Beyond Controversies

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs Navigate Goaltending Challenges: A Closer Look

By Salman Khan

Sun Tunnel: A Unique Greenhouse Fostering Sustainable Cultivation and Community Engagement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Inside Michael C. Hall's Marriage to Morgan Macgregor: A Private Union Rooted in Shared Passions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend ...
@Canada · 26 mins
Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend ...
heart comment 0
Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Persistent Pack Rat Problem Plagues Alberta Resident
Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tony Wakeham Proposes Novel Approach to Healthcare Challenges
Manitoba’s Gardening Trends 2023: From Marmalade Dream Rose to Mystic Dahlias

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba's Gardening Trends 2023: From Marmalade Dream Rose to Mystic Dahlias
Winnipeg’s Gardens: A Recap of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg's Gardens: A Recap of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
2 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
2 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
3 mins
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
4 mins
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
4 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
6 mins
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
6 mins
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
Syracuse Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in ACC Basketball Game Against Pittsburgh
6 mins
Syracuse Secures Fifth Consecutive Win in ACC Basketball Game Against Pittsburgh
Manchester City Ends 2023 on High Note, Eyes Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title
6 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 on High Note, Eyes Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app