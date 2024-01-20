Downie-Landry's Hat Trick Powers New York to 4-1 PWHL Victory over Boston

In a thrilling display of talent and teamwork, Jade Downie-Landry led New York to a resounding 4-1 victory over Boston in a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) match. Downie-Landry's hat-trick, scoring in each of the three periods, was the highlight of the game, marking a significant turnaround for her as she had not found the net in her first five outings for New York. The game, marking the maiden encounter between the two teams, also underscored the ongoing trend of home teams struggling in the league, with only three wins in 14 games.

Downie-Landry Shines in New York's Victory

Jade Downie-Landry's stellar performance was a game-changer for New York, which now boasts a balanced 3-3 record. Her opening goal was unassisted, setting the tone for the game and establishing a 1-0 lead for her team. Jessie Eldridge, with an assist from Alex Carpenter, quickly followed suit, scoring at the commencement of the second period. Downie-Landry wasn't done, however, adding another goal just over a minute later.

Boston Struggles Despite Strong Efforts

Boston's Lauren Gabel managed to put one on the board early in the third period, but their efforts weren't enough to turn the tide. Boston's goaltender, Emma Söderberg, faced a daunting 19 shots, making 15 saves but ultimately succumbing to her first loss. This defeat sees the Boston team with a 2-2 record, having only played four games so far in the league.

New York's Schroeder Secures Third Win

On the other side of the ice, Corinne Schroeder of New York stood her ground, saving an impressive 32 out of 33 shots. This marks her third win in the league, a testament to her skill and tenacity in the face of intense pressure. As the PWHL continues its debut season, Minnesota leads the pack as the only team to secure two home victories, with Montreal being the only other team to win at home.