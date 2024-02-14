Dover Senators Triumph Over Salesianum Sals in Non-Conference Basketball Game

A basketball battle unfolded last night, with the Dover Senators emerging victorious against Salesianum, 72-52. The fourth-ranked Sals faced an uphill battle without their three starters and head coach, who were sidelined due to suspensions and injury.

Sals' Struggle: Rebounds & Turnovers

Despite managing to secure rebounds, Salesianum found it challenging to convert them into points. The Sals' shooting percentage suffered, and they committed turnovers under the intense pressure exerted by the Dover defense. The second-ranked Senators took full advantage of the situation, capitalizing on the Sals' misfortunes.

Dover's Dominance: Denis, Hynson & Perkins Lead the Charge

The Senators' offensive prowess was evident, led by JayVion Denis and Isaiah Hynson. Denis contributed early in the game, setting the tone for Dover's domination. Hynson scored 11 points in the third quarter, further solidifying the Senators' lead. Dominic Perkins also played a crucial role, hitting several three-point shots to help build Dover's advantage.

Final Score & Upcoming Games

The final statistics are yet to be released, but the Dover Senators' victory over Salesianum is clear. The Senators will face Milford in their next game, while the Sals will take on Tower Hill in their regular-season home finale. As the basketball season unfolds, fans are eager to see how these teams will fare in the face of adversity and competition.

In a night filled with suspense, the Dover Senators triumphed over the Salesianum Sals in a non-conference basketball game. Despite the Sals' struggle, the Senators demonstrated resilience and skill, ultimately securing a 72-52 victory. The basketball season continues, with both teams preparing for their upcoming challenges.