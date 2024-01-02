Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2

Former Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima, is set to confront the unbeaten Rinat Fakhretdinov in a gripping catchweight grappling match. This high-stakes event will be featured on the main card of ADXC 2 on January 19 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The Anticipation Surrounding Lima vs Fakhretdinov

This imminent match was officially announced by promotion officials, setting the stage for a fierce encounter between two accomplished fighters. The addition of Lima vs. Fakhretdinov to the card complements other anticipated matchups, including Terrance McKinney vs. Sidney Outlaw and Aljamain Sterling vs. Chase Hooper.

Reversing Fortunes: Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima recently managed to reverse his fortunes by breaking a four-fight losing streak. He emerged victorious against Costello Van Steenis by unanimous decision at Bellator 296 in May, displaying a commendable comeback.

Impressive Streak: Rinat Fakhretdinov

On the other hand, Rinat Fakhretdinov comes with an impressive record of 21 unbeaten fights. His last fight resulted in a majority draw against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Fight Night 231 in November. However, he had achieved a significant victory by submitting former interim title challenger Kevin Lee in just 55 seconds in July, demonstrating his formidable skills.