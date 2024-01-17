Double Title Win in Sight for Julie Forrest at World Indoor Bowls

Julie Forrest, the 2020 singles champion, is poised to compete in the final of the World Indoor Bowls championship, following her recent mixed pairs victory. Teaming up with England's Nick Brett, Forrest clinched a win against Ceri Ann Glen and Stewart Anderson with a score of 12-2 8-9 2-0, marking her second triumph in this category.

Stellar Performances in the Men's Pairs

In the men's pairs, a moment of glory was claimed by Darren Burnett and Stewart Anderson, who bested Paul Foster and Jason Banks with an 8-5 11-5 score in an all-Scottish final. This win marks a third open pairs title for the victorious duo.

Competitive Spirit in Singles Quarter-Finals

Stewart Anderson, alongside his success in the men's pairs, also made his mark by reaching the singles quarter-finals. He secured his position by defeating England's Jon Wilson with a convincing score of 10-4 11-2. Another noteworthy performance came from Harry Goodwin, who was the first to secure a place in the last eight with a narrow win over Scotland's 1996 world champion, David Gourlay, by 8-7 4-7 2-0.

Former Champions and Current Holders Advance

Robert Paxton, the 2020 singles champion from England, also moved forward after overcoming Scotland's Darren Weir with a score of 10-3 8-11 2-0. Former champions clashed as Les Gillett faced Mervyn King, concluding in Gillett's favor with a tight 8-7 9-8 result. Jamie Walker, the current holder, has also advanced to the next stage after defeating Jason Banks 7-6 7-5.