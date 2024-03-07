Double Thrill: The Valley Run Announces Two Editions for 2024, Revolutionizing India's Drag Racing Scene

Marking a significant milestone in India's motorsport landscape, The Valley Run is set to exhilarate fans twice this year, with Elite Octane revealing plans for both summer and winter editions. Scheduled for April 12-14 and November 29 - December 1 at the Aamby Valley City airstrip, these events promise to elevate the adrenaline-pumping action to new heights. Since its inception in 2013, The Valley Run has evolved into a pivotal event in the drag racing domain, attracting participants and spectators in droves.

Record-Breaking Performances and What's New

The previous edition in December 2023 showcased the event's growing prestige, drawing over 700 racers and 11,800 enthusiasts. Standout performances included Fahim Zahran's blistering run on his Suzuki Hayabusa and Vicky Sawant's remarkable feat in his BMW M5, setting the fastest times of the event. The upcoming summer edition is not just a spectacle but also serves as Round 1 of the Indian National 2W Drag Racing Championship, adding a competitive edge to the excitement.

More Than Just Racing

Apart from the heart-stopping drag races, the event is a holistic celebration of automotive culture. Attendees can look forward to drifting and stunt displays, a supercar parade, and a karting zone, among other attractions. This multifaceted approach ensures that The Valley Run offers something for every motorsport aficionado, making it a must-visit event.

Getting Involved

For those eager to witness the speed and spectacle first-hand, tickets for The Valley Run's summer edition are available on Paytm Insider for Rs 750. Aspiring participants can mark their calendars for March 11, when registrations open, promising an opportunity to be part of this prestigious event. Stay tuned for the latest updates and prepare for an unparalleled automotive experience.

As The Valley Run gears up to host two editions in a single year for the first time, it's clear that this decision is set to redefine the landscape of drag racing in India. With a blend of competitive racing, entertainment, and community engagement, these events are not just about speed; they're about celebrating the spirit of motorsport. As the anticipation builds, one thing is certain: The Valley Run is accelerating towards a future where it continues to be the pinnacle of drag racing in India.