Double Gold for Yogesh Singh at Asia Olympic Qualifiers

Indian shooter Yogesh Singh swept gold in both the individual and team events in the men’s 25m centre fire pistol competition at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta. In the individual event, Singh scored a remarkable 573 points, edging out Oman’s Muad Al Balushi who secured silver with 570 points, and Indonesia’s Anang Yulianto who clinched bronze with 567 points.

Team India’s Golden Performance

India’s team performance in the same competition was equally impressive. Singh, along with fellow shooters Pankaj Yadav and Akshay Jain, combined for a total score of 1704 points. This achievement led India to the gold medal, outperforming teams from Oman and Indonesia. The victorious outing in the continental tournament propelled India’s overall podium finishes to 32, including 14 gold and 10 silver, marking the country’s most successful performance in the history of the Asia Olympic Qualifiers.

Women’s Trap Qualifiers

Over in Kuwait City, the women’s trap qualifiers saw Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi Singh secure the fifth spot in the final with 19 points. Despite entering the final in fourth place with a score of 115 from five rounds, Singh couldn’t maintain her position in the fiercely contested event. The gold medal was claimed by Taipei’s Wan-Yu Liu, with China’s Xinqiu Zhang earning silver, and Kazakhstan’s Mariya Dmitriyenko securing bronze.

Indian Women’s Trap Team Secures Silver

The Indian women’s trap team, featuring Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, and Bhavya Tripathi, put up a commendable performance, securing the silver medal with a combined score of 328 points. This impressive feat saw them finish behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan in the rankings. Such strong performances from Indian shooters at both the Asia Olympic Qualifiers and the Commonwealth Games serve as a testament to the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the international stage.