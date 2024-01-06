Double Duty: Exeter City’s Bow Jackson Balances Football and Firefighting

Exeter City Women’s co-captain Bow Jackson is not your average footballer. By day, she’s a hero in a different kind of field, battling flames as an active firefighter for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. This unique combination of professions brings an exciting variety to Jackson’s everyday life, marrying her passion for sports and her commitment to public service.

Transition from Fitness Advisor to Firefighter

Jackson’s journey into firefighting began when she transitioned from her previous role as a fitness advisor. Now, she often finds herself prioritizing life-saving missions over football training. However, her double life is made possible by the understanding and flexibility provided by Exeter City’s management. Joint-managers Abbie Britton and Aaron Wakely respect her commitment to the fire service and allow her to miss training when her duties call.

Parallels between Football and Firefighting

Despite their differences, Jackson finds many parallels between her roles as a footballer and a firefighter. Both professions require immense determination, teamwork, and a strong sense of community spirit. Through her experiences in both fields, she has learned the importance of perseverance, collective effort, and building a supportive community. Her dual roles have also enabled her to impact her community positively, which is a common goal shared by Exeter City and the fire service.

A Close-Knit Relationship with Colleagues

Even amidst the seriousness of her firefighting role, Jackson strives to keep the atmosphere engaging and maintains a family-like bond with her colleagues. This camaraderie is mirrored in her relationship with her teammates at Exeter City Women’s football team. She appreciates the support she receives from both her football and firefighting families, which not only alleviates pressure but also motivates her to give her best in every situation.