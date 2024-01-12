Dothan Leisure Services Announces Facility Closures and Reopenings Amid Severe Weather

Dothan Leisure Services, the public body responsible for managing recreational and community facilities in Dothan, has made a series of announcements regarding the status of several of its properties in the wake of recent severe weather conditions. The organization has been forced to close certain facilities due to damages caused by a storm, while also revealing the reopening of some others that were previously shut due to weather threats.

Facilities Closed Due to Storm Damage

The Eastgate Park Boardwalk, a popular outdoor recreational venue for residents and tourists alike, has been closed until further notice. The boardwalk suffered significant damage as a result of the recent storm, making it unsafe for public use. In the same vein, the Walton Woods Disc Golf Course located at Walton Park has also been deemed unfit for use due to storm damage and is now closed indefinitely.

Reopenings and Recoveries

Despite the unfortunate closures, Dothan Leisure Services also shared some positive news. The Rose Hill Senior Center, which had been closed on Friday due to severe weather warnings, is set to reopen on Tuesday, January 16. The center, which serves as a vital hub for the city’s senior community, will resume its regular operations and activities.

Adding to the recovery, the Eastgate Park pickleball courts have also made a comeback. The courts, which were temporarily out of service, are now back in operation as of Thursday and are available for league play. The reopening of the pickleball courts signifies a stride towards normalcy and is a welcome relief for the local pickleball community.

Continuing Vigilance Amid Recovery

While strides are being made towards recovery, vigilance remains crucial. Major storm damage in Cottonwood has led to the imposition of a curfew, highlighting the need for continued caution and preparedness in the face of potential weather threats. The situation is a stark reminder of the power of nature, and the need to respect its forces, even as we strive to recover and rebuild in its wake.