en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dothan Leisure Services Announces Facility Closures and Reopenings Amid Severe Weather

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Dothan Leisure Services Announces Facility Closures and Reopenings Amid Severe Weather

Dothan Leisure Services, the public body responsible for managing recreational and community facilities in Dothan, has made a series of announcements regarding the status of several of its properties in the wake of recent severe weather conditions. The organization has been forced to close certain facilities due to damages caused by a storm, while also revealing the reopening of some others that were previously shut due to weather threats.

Facilities Closed Due to Storm Damage

The Eastgate Park Boardwalk, a popular outdoor recreational venue for residents and tourists alike, has been closed until further notice. The boardwalk suffered significant damage as a result of the recent storm, making it unsafe for public use. In the same vein, the Walton Woods Disc Golf Course located at Walton Park has also been deemed unfit for use due to storm damage and is now closed indefinitely.

Reopenings and Recoveries

Despite the unfortunate closures, Dothan Leisure Services also shared some positive news. The Rose Hill Senior Center, which had been closed on Friday due to severe weather warnings, is set to reopen on Tuesday, January 16. The center, which serves as a vital hub for the city’s senior community, will resume its regular operations and activities.

Adding to the recovery, the Eastgate Park pickleball courts have also made a comeback. The courts, which were temporarily out of service, are now back in operation as of Thursday and are available for league play. The reopening of the pickleball courts signifies a stride towards normalcy and is a welcome relief for the local pickleball community.

Continuing Vigilance Amid Recovery

While strides are being made towards recovery, vigilance remains crucial. Major storm damage in Cottonwood has led to the imposition of a curfew, highlighting the need for continued caution and preparedness in the face of potential weather threats. The situation is a stark reminder of the power of nature, and the need to respect its forces, even as we strive to recover and rebuild in its wake.

0
Sports Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
40 seconds ago
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Australia’s national football team, the Socceroos, are on the brink of their opening match in the AFC Asian Cup against India, scheduled for 10:30 pm. With an illustrious history marked by victory in the 2015 tournament, the Socceroos are enthusiastically aiming for another trophy. The high-stakes match against India is as much a litmus test
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement
3 mins ago
Granite State Gears Up for a Weekend Brimming with Entertainment & Community Engagement
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
3 mins ago
Bulawayo Chiefs FC Teams Up with Exclusive Management Company for 2024 Kit Sponsorship
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
1 min ago
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
2 mins ago
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
2 mins ago
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Latest Headlines
World News
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
20 seconds
Coroner Calls for 'Drastic Changes' in Prison Mental Health Services Following Inmate Suicide
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
41 seconds
Socceroos Eye Victory in AFC Asian Cup Opener Against India
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
1 min
Three Deaths in Three Days: A Crisis Unfolds at Montgomery County Correctional Facilities
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
1 min
Socceroos Kick-Off AFC Asian Cup Campaign with Anticipated Clash Against India
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
2 mins
Veteran Councilmember Jimmy Sawyer Sworn in as Hanceville's New Mayor
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
2 mins
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
2 mins
LA Clippers' Intuit Dome to Host 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
2 mins
Dr. O'dell Owens Posthumously Awarded Humanitarian Award: A Legacy of Resilience and Innovation
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
2 mins
Cullman County Braces for Cold Snap: VOAD Steps Up with Warming Stations
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app