Dos Pueblos Boys Lacrosse Suffers Narrow Loss in Season Opener

In a nail-biting season opener, the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team suffered a heartbreaking 13-12 loss to Saugus. Despite a commanding 10-5 lead in the first half, the Chargers couldn't hold on, allowing Saugus to stage a thrilling comeback and snatch victory.

A Promising Start Dashed

The game, played on February 13, 2024, began with high hopes for Dos Pueblos. Roman Christou and Daniel Finneran led the charge, each scoring three goals in the first half. The Chargers' offense was firing on all cylinders, leaving Saugus struggling to keep up.

Penalties Prove Costly

However, the tide turned in the second half. Saugus rallied, scoring three unanswered goals in the third quarter to tie the game. Dos Pueblos found themselves in hot water with the referees, accumulating 6:30 minutes of penalties throughout the game. This proved to be their undoing, as a penalty in the final minutes gave Saugus the opportunity to score the winning goal.

Home Opener Awaits

Despite the disappointing loss, the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team remains optimistic. They will look to bounce back in their home opener against Oak Park on Thursday, Feb 29. With lessons learned from their season opener, the Chargers are determined to come out stronger and secure their first win of the season.

As the dust settles on this opening game, one thing is clear: the Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team has the skill and determination to compete at the highest level. Their journey this season is just beginning, and it promises to be a thrilling ride.