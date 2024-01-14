Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match

In a thrilling encounter of the National League Under 19’s Academy South, Dorking Wanderers emerged victorious over Eastleigh, who held the second-place position. The match was a testament to the competitive spirit and exemplary performances from both teams, with the Wanderers orchestrating a remarkable second-half comeback.

Swift Opening and a Leveling Response

The game kicked off at a rapid pace with Eastleigh seizing an early lead in the fifth minute. The goal was a product of some quick, incisive play, culminating in Leo Downing’s decisive finish into the net’s roof. But the Wanderers were not deterred. In the 18th minute, Ollie Rawlins, leveraging a well-delivered cross from Liam Trevatt, guided the ball into the net from close range, leveling the score.

The Turning Point: Dorking’s Resurgence

As the game progressed, the determination and resilience of Dorking Wanderers began to shine through. With additional goals from Luke Bejashvili and Mason Myles, the Wanderers turned the game on its head. Their spirited second-half performance not only underpinned their comeback but also clinched a much-deserved victory.

Victory Sealed: A Competitive Fixture

The Wanderers’ triumph over Eastleigh was more than just a win; it was a display of grit, teamwork, and tactical prowess. The three points secured by goals from Rawlins, Bejashvili, and Myles fortified their standing in the league, marking a significant stride in their campaign. This gripping fixture not only offered an engaging spectacle for the fans but also highlighted the competitive essence of the National League Under 19’s Academy South.