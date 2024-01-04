en English
Sports

Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season

Dorian Singer, the wide receiver who once led the Pac-12 in receiving while playing for the Arizona Wildcats, has entered the transfer portal for the second consecutive year. After a stellar 66-catch, 1,105-yard season in 2022 with Arizona, Singer transferred to USC Trojans with expectations of a significant role. However, his tenure at USC proved to be less impactful, resulting in only 23 receptions for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

Struggles at USC

In spite of his previous accomplishments, Singer struggled to become a top option for quarterback Caleb Williams at USC. His highest number of catches in a game for USC was four, and he had multiple games with only one reception. With Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice becoming the leading receivers and the stiff competition for playing time, his performance at USC was a considerable step down from his time at Arizona.

USC Prepares for Singer’s Departure

USC, albeit experiencing a setback with Singer’s decision, is already making strategic moves. The team is adding Jaden Washington from Division III Tufts and offering Oregon State’s Silas Bolden, signaling their preparation for Singer’s anticipated departure.

Looking Forward

Singer’s decision to enter the transfer portal again indicates his desire for a fresh start and a more prominent role. New NCAA rules permit Singer immediate eligibility at his new destination, making him a popular name for big-time programs seeking a wide receiver. Despite the tumultuous journey, Singer remains an elite wide receiver at the highest level of college football.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

