Donna Marathon Triumph: Travis Lucas and Kaori Alexander Claim Victories

In a triumphant return, Travis Lucas secured a commanding victory at the Donna Marathon, a renowned race in Northeast Florida dedicated to supporting breast cancer research and aid. The 17th annual event, held on Jacksonville Beach, saw Lucas reclaim the men's marathon title, while the women's title was clinched by Kaori Alexander.

A City's Enthusiastic Backing

Despite the looming threat of rain, Jacksonville turned out in full force to cheer on the runners. The event was particularly significant this year, given that its founder, Donna Deegan, has since ascended to the role of the city's mayor. The largest group of participants since the pandemic laced up their shoes and embraced the challenge, with the weather mercifully holding off until the later stages.

Record-Breaking Runs

Lucas, who had a score to settle following a scoring mishap the previous year, set a personal record with a time of 2:29:17, finishing over 10 minutes ahead of the runner-up. Alexander, a newcomer to the race, left an indelible mark by completing her marathon in 3:06:55.

A Double Victory

Sem Sultanov, a local athlete, showcased his extraordinary endurance by winning the half-marathon after participating in the Olympic marathon trials just a day prior. His accomplishment underscored the sheer determination and will of the participants.

More Than Just a Race

The Donna Marathon transcends the typical boundaries of a race. It serves as a celebration and a poignant reminder of those grappling with breast cancer. Among the runners were numerous survivors and patients, their participation a testament to resilience and hope in the face of adversity.