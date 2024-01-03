Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in ‘Cailiní Comhraic’ RTÉ Series

The Donegal School of Shotokan Karate, under the dedicated leadership of Sensei Mary O’Neill, is set to grace the screens in an Irish-language RTÉ series titled ‘Cailiní Comhraic.’ This series ventures into the intriguing world of martial arts practices across Ireland, and Mary’s school holds the honor of being the lone representative for karate.

Advocacy for All-Encompassing Karate

Sensei Mary is a fervent advocate for the accessibility and benefits of karate, transcending age and skill levels. Her school opens its gates for the new term on January 3rd, welcoming everyone to partake in the discipline and community that karate fosters. A remarkable feature of her school is the inclusion of a unique group known as OAKs (older aged karatekas), some of whom are over 70 years of age.

Karate: A Tool for Life

Mary views karate not just as a martial art, but as a tool for self-defense, an avenue for improving mobility, and a catalyst for personal development. She emphasizes the importance of persistence in the face of life’s adversities, highlighting how karate can aid in building resilience and strength.

Don’t Wait to Make Positive Changes

Her message to the public is clear and inspiring: Don’t wait to make positive changes in your life. Embrace the discipline that karate brings, and become part of a community that fosters growth, confidence, and camaraderie. As the Donegal School of Shotokan Karate steps into the spotlight, it aims to inspire more individuals to embark on their own journey of martial arts discovery.