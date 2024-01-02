en English
Australia

Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Donegal Jockey Browne McMonagle Triumphs in Australia

Donegal jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, has kicked off 2024 with an extraordinary win at Flemington, Australia, riding the racehorse, Dublin Journal, to victory. Since his arrival in Australia in late November, the 20-year-old Irishman has chalked up an impressive total of 11 wins, marking a significant accomplishment in his burgeoning career.

Stellar Performance Down Under

McMonagle’s triumphant performance in Australia over the festive period, particularly his win at Flemington on New Year’s Day, underlines the young jockey’s talent and potential. His victories for prominent racing stables, including those of Ciaron Maher, David Eustace, the Hayes brothers, and Mike Moroney, are clear indicators of his adaptability and racing prowess.

Gratitude and Future Prospects

Reflecting on his time in Australia, McMonagle expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and assistance he received, particularly from the team at Ciaron and David’s stable. He also acknowledged the differences in race riding between Australia and Ireland, highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities the Australian racing circuit offers.

McMonagle is now set to return to Ireland to prepare for the upcoming flat racing season. However, the possibility of his return to Australia in the future remains open, given his successful stint Down Under.

Irish Connection Triumphs

Adding to the celebratory tone, Dublin Journal, with noteworthy Irish connections in ownership, also recorded a win at Flemington in the 2024 Stud and Stable Staff Awards over 1800 meters. The joint success of McMonagle and Dublin Journal underscores the strength of Irish influence in the international horse racing scene.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings

By Salman Khan

Australia Set to Become Major Hotspot for Live Music with Arrival of Global Superstars

By BNN Correspondents

Big Bash League Mid-Season Update: Melbourne Stars Shine, Renegades Near Elimination

By Salman Khan

Unearthed Indigenous Australian Songline Rewrites History: Australia's Oldest Underwater Archaeological Site Found

By Geeta Pillai

Homicide Detectives Take Over Case of Missing Greenbushes Man

Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage

South-East Queensland's Power Crisis: The Struggle Amidst Unrelenting Weather

