Donald Trump's Surprise Appearance Ignites Wild Chants at UFC 299 in Miami

On an electrifying night at UFC 299 in Miami, former President Donald Trump made a memorable entrance, accompanied by Kid Rock's 'American Badass', immediately seeking out Dave Portnoy for a handshake that has since sparked widespread discussion. Jersey Jerry, a close observer, suggested that Trump's handshake was so vigorous it nearly dislocated Dave's shoulder, a claim that has added a layer of intrigue to the event. Adding to the spectacle, Trump was joined by a notable entourage, humorously referred to by Joe Rogan as the 'Right Wing Avengers', which included political and family figures such as Candice Owens, Jim Jordan, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, marking the occasion as a significant family gathering in Florida's vibrant city.

Advertisment

Trump's arrival at UFC 299 not only captivated the audience with its theatricality but also set the tone for the evening. The immediate beeline to Dave Portnoy for a handshake, described by some as a 'bodying', has become a focal point of discussion. This interaction between two high-profile personalities underscores the blend of politics, sports, and media spectacle that characterized the event. The physical intensity of the handshake, as narrated by Jersey Jerry, paints a vivid picture of the encounter, leaving audiences to wonder about the dynamics at play.

The 'Right Wing Avengers'

Joe Rogan's playful moniker for Trump's entourage, the 'Right Wing Avengers', underscores the convergence of political and entertainment spheres at UFC 299. The presence of Candice Owens, Jim Jordan, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, not only highlights the familial aspect of the event but also signals a gathering of influential figures in the conservative movement. This blend of political heavyweights and family members in a leisure setting offers a unique glimpse into the personal and political networks surrounding the former President, sparking curiosity about the nature of their discussions during the fights.

Advertisment

Trump's presence at UFC 299, marked by his theatrical entrance and the notable handshake with Dave Portnoy, transcends the bounds of a typical spectator's participation. It reflects the ongoing interplay between politics, entertainment, and sports in American culture. The event, dubbed a 'family affair' by observers, not only provided a platform for political showmanship but also highlighted the personal connections that weave through professional and public life. As spectators and commentators alike dissect the nuances of the evening, the broader implications of such public appearances by political figures in entertainment venues remain a topic of fascination and debate.