Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen’s Skiing Community

On December 10, 2023, Aspen’s skiing community lost one of its most iconic figures, Donald Michael Lemos, at the age of 85. Born on March 18, 1938, in New York City, the man who would become a stalwart of Aspen’s skiing scene moved to the mountain town in 1959, captivated by the thrill of skiing.

The Maverick Ski Instructor

Don Lemos was not simply a ski instructor. He was a force that challenged the status quo. His passion for independent ski instruction led him to contest the Aspen Skiing Company’s monopoly on ski lessons. Even after a long-drawn legal battle, which went up to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, Don was not defeated. In a move that reflected his indomitable spirit, he would often meet students in disguise to evade arrest.

A Lasting Legacy

His persistence paid off when Ski Co extended an invitation for him to join their ranks. He continued teaching well into his later years, showcasing his unwavering dedication. A member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) for over 50 years and a Coast Guard veteran, Don’s legacy in the skiing world is monumental.

Life Beyond the Slopes

Yet, Don was more than just a skiing enthusiast. He was a devoted family man. He hand-built a home for his family on a small farm in Woody Creek, embodying a life that was true to his values. Known for his clever wit, humor, and endearing storytelling abilities, including his talent for speaking like Donald Duck, Don was a cherished father and husband. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jeannie, his children Trishka and Joshua, grandchildren Nicolas and Sasha, and his sister Barbara.

Donald Michael Lemos will be remembered not just for his contributions to the Aspen skiing community, but also for the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy as a maverick, a loving family man, and an endearing personality endures, just like the memory of his impact on the lives he touched.

