Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90

In a solemn moment for the world of college football, Don Read, the celebrated former head coach of the University of Montana Grizzlies, passed away at the age of 90. His demise came just days before the Grizzlies were set to vie for their third national title, adding a poignant backdrop to their championship pursuit.

From Struggling Team to National Champions

Read’s coaching career, which spanned across three different Oregon programs, took a transformative turn when he assumed leadership at Montana. Under his guidance, the Grizzlies metamorphosed from a struggling team into a powerhouse program. His tenure at Montana was distinguished by a formidable 16-year winning streak against their rivals, Montana State, and an overall record of 86-36, inclusive of five NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances.

An Indelible Legacy

Perhaps the most significant highlight of Read’s career was his triumph in the 1995 title game against Marshall, which marked the Grizzlies’ first national football championship. Beyond coaching, Read’s contributions to collegiate football were manifold. He served as an athletic director and remained an active participant through scouting and game planning even post-retirement.

This versatile football maestro’s legacy extends into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 1998, and through his literary contribution with the book ‘The Complete Passing Game’. His impact on college football, especially at the University of Montana, continues to resonate as the Grizzlies march ahead in their championship pursuit.

Remembering Don Read

The loss of Don Read is a significant one for the world of college football, for his contributions to the game have been extensive and impactful. As the Grizzlies continue their pursuit of championship success, they carry with them the legacy of a man who transformed their team and brought them to the pinnacle of success. His influence will continue to resonate in the hearts of his players, colleagues, and countless football fans who admired his skill, passion, and dedication.