Obituary

Don Read: Celebrated Montana Grizzlies Coach Passes Away at 90

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
In a solemn moment for the world of college football, Don Read, the celebrated former head coach of the University of Montana Grizzlies, passed away at the age of 90. His demise came just days before the Grizzlies were set to vie for their third national title, adding a poignant backdrop to their championship pursuit.

From Struggling Team to National Champions

Read’s coaching career, which spanned across three different Oregon programs, took a transformative turn when he assumed leadership at Montana. Under his guidance, the Grizzlies metamorphosed from a struggling team into a powerhouse program. His tenure at Montana was distinguished by a formidable 16-year winning streak against their rivals, Montana State, and an overall record of 86-36, inclusive of five NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances.

An Indelible Legacy

Perhaps the most significant highlight of Read’s career was his triumph in the 1995 title game against Marshall, which marked the Grizzlies’ first national football championship. Beyond coaching, Read’s contributions to collegiate football were manifold. He served as an athletic director and remained an active participant through scouting and game planning even post-retirement.

This versatile football maestro’s legacy extends into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 1998, and through his literary contribution with the book ‘The Complete Passing Game’. His impact on college football, especially at the University of Montana, continues to resonate as the Grizzlies march ahead in their championship pursuit.

Remembering Don Read

The loss of Don Read is a significant one for the world of college football, for his contributions to the game have been extensive and impactful. As the Grizzlies continue their pursuit of championship success, they carry with them the legacy of a man who transformed their team and brought them to the pinnacle of success. His influence will continue to resonate in the hearts of his players, colleagues, and countless football fans who admired his skill, passion, and dedication.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

