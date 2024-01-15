Dominick Cruz Recalls Conor McGregor's Marketing Advice: A Tale of Contrasting Styles

In a candid revelation, former two-time UFC champion Dominick Cruz opened up about a conversation with fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor back in 2014, recounting a significant piece of marketing advice he received. This intriguing story came to the fore during Cruz's recent appearance on the 'Anik & Florian' podcast, shedding light on the contrasting marketing styles of the two fighters.

McGregor's Bold Marketing Advice

Following Cruz's triumphant comeback fight against Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 178, where he secured a knockout victory in a mere minute, McGregor suggested a flamboyant approach to celebrating the win. The Irish fighter, renowned for his bold self-promotion and extravagant style, advised Cruz to seize the moment, proclaim himself as the champion by grabbing the belts, and showcase them to the world.

Cruz's Humble Approach

Opting for a more reserved and dignified approach, Cruz, often referred to as 'The Dominator,' chose not to heed McGregor's advice. While he believed in his abilities, Cruz preferred to remain humble, unsure of what the future held for him. Despite acknowledging potential regrets about not taking a more assertive stance to self-promotion, Cruz's decision underlines his personality, one that values respect and dignity over ostentation.

The Impact of Marketing in Combat Sports

Cruz's recounting brings to the forefront the significance of self-promotion and marketing in combat sports. The use of bold, attention-grabbing tactics can substantially contribute to a fighter's brand and legacy, as exemplified by McGregor's own career. However, Cruz's approach, while different, is a testament to his character, underscoring that, in the end, the choice between flamboyance and humility is a personal one.

With a formidable professional MMA record of 24-4, Cruz last entered the cage in August 2022, facing a defeat against Marlon Vera. As fans mull over his revelations and eagerly anticipate his next move, the question remains: Will we see 'The Dominator' return to the UFC anytime soon?