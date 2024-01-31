Dominican Republic's Tigres del Licey Lands in Miami for Caribbean Series Showdown

The Dominican Republic's pride, the Tigres del Licey, known as the Kings of the Caribbean, have touched down in Miami, ready to roar in the Caribbean Series tournament at the LoanDepot Park stadium. Traveling on a charter flight, operated by Sky Cana, the team landed at Miami International Airport, primed for battle, and led by a delegation that included President Ricardo Ravelo Jana and members of the Club Atlético Licey board of directors.

66th Caribbean Series Tournament

With the mantle of reigning champions on their shoulders, the Tigres del Licey are set to participate in the 66th Caribbean Series. The tournament, scheduled from February 1st to February 9th, will see the top four teams progressing to the semifinals, culminating in a grand final showdown on February 10th. This event is not just a competition but a celebration of talent and a fostering ground for regional rivalry in the sport.

Clashing with the Sharks

The first test for the Tigres del Licey in this tournament is the Sharks of La Guaira, followed by a roster of teams from the Caribbean region. Among these, one of the most anticipated matchups is with the Criollos de Caguas from Puerto Rico, their well-known rivals. Fans are eager to see these titans clash once again on the baseball diamond.

A Change in the Dugout

Despite the change in management from Jose Offerman to Gilbert Gómez, the Tigres' success in the Dominican Winter League signals their readiness for the upcoming tournament. This change has not dampened the team's spirits, but rather added a new vigor to their game.

The 2024 Caribbean Series is a crucial platform for seven teams from countries including Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Panama, Curaçao, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. Baseball lovers across the US can enjoy the live stream of the tournament on Fubo, ensuring they don't miss a single pitch, hit, or home run.