Dominica Invests in Windsor Park Stadium Lighting Upgrade for Nighttime Sports Events

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit recently announced ongoing negotiations with a lighting system supplier to enhance the Windsor Park Sports Stadium's (WPSS) illumination capabilities. Since Hurricane Maria's devastation in 2017, Dominica's government has dedicated over $8 million to stadium improvements, including roof repairs and a new scoreboard. A recent contract aims to install advanced lighting for evening international cricket matches and other sports events.

Strategic Upgrades Post-Hurricane Maria

Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, the WPSS has been under continuous renovation to restore and improve its facilities. The prime minister highlighted efforts to engage with a lighting supplier to finalize plans for a substantial lighting system upgrade. This move is part of a broader initiative to refurbish the stadium, which has already seen the installation of a new electronic scoreboard and repairs to the damaged roof, signifying the government's commitment to not only recover from the hurricane's impacts but also to enhance the stadium's infrastructure for future events.

Enhancing Nighttime Event Capabilities

On December 29, a significant step was taken with the signing of an EC$2.4-million-dollar contract between the government of Dominica and C&J Electrical Services, represented by Watson Canoville. This contract covers the installation of six new poles/light towers, which will enable the stadium to host local, regional, and international sporting events during the evening. Senator Oscar George, Minister with Special Responsibility for Youth and Sports, emphasized that the upgraded lighting would qualify the site for international cricket matches at night, marking a pivotal development in the stadium's capabilities.

Project Overview and Expectations

Lucien Blackmoore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development, provided an in-depth look at the project's scope. The initiative includes the dismantling of existing poles—two of which were destroyed by Hurricane Maria—and the erection of six new towers, each equipped with fifty-eight bulbs. This enhancement, coupled with the complete rewiring of underground circuits, is a testament to the government's commitment to not only restore but significantly improve WPSS's functionality and appeal for both athletes and spectators alike.

The planned upgrades to Windsor Park Sports Stadium represent a significant investment in Dominica's sports infrastructure and its ability to host international events. By enhancing the stadium's lighting system, the government is not only ensuring that the facility can accommodate evening events but also signaling its commitment to sports and recreation in the post-Hurricane Maria recovery phase. These developments are expected to have a positive impact on the local community, offering new opportunities for sports and entertainment, and placing Dominica on the map as a venue for international sporting events.