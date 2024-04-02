Dominic Thiem Eyes Comeback, Adopts New Training Approach Post Wrist Injury Win at Estoril Open

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem is charting a cautious path back to the apex of world tennis, with a tailored training regimen designed to navigate around a challenging wrist injury that sidelined him for much of the past seasons. The 30-year-old Austrian, previously ranked third globally, heralded his return to the ATP Tour with a victory at the Estoril Open, marking a significant milestone in his quest to regain top form.

Strategic Comeback Trail

Thiem's journey through rehabilitation and recovery has been punctuated by a strategic reduction in training intensity, a move aimed at preventing any recurrence of the wrist injury that plagued him since June 2021. "(I'm going) to listen a bit to my body," Thiem articulated, emphasizing a prudent approach to his practice sessions. This nuanced strategy paid dividends on Monday as he clinched his first ATP Tour win of 2024, overcoming German player Maximilian Marterer in a three-set thriller at the Estoril Open.

Optimism in the Face of Adversity

Despite the hurdles, Thiem remains optimistic about his recovery and future performances. The absence of pain in his wrist during his recent match signals a positive trajectory in his comeback efforts. "Obviously, it's a little bit of a day-by-day (situation)," he noted, acknowledging the uncertain nature of his recovery but also highlighting the support of his physiotherapist and the benefit of rest days between matches. With an eye on the upcoming clash against veteran Richard Gasquet, Thiem is poised to continue his ascent, inching closer to his 350th tour-level win.

Reflections on a Storied Career and Future Prospects

The journey back to the echelons of tennis stardom is fraught with challenges, yet Thiem's recent performances and strategic approach to training and recovery suggest a promising horizon. The Austrian's story is not just one of resilience in the face of injury but also a testament to the enduring spirit of a champion. As Thiem prepares for his next encounter, the tennis world watches keenly, hopeful for the return of one of its most talented and beloved players to the grand stages where he once dazzled.