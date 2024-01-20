Dominic Solanke: From Bournemouth's Main Man to England's Euro 2024 Contender?

Dominic Solanke, the Bournemouth striker, is turning heads and sparking conversations with his remarkable performance in the Premier League this season. Tallying 12 goals already, Solanke is carving out a potential spot for himself in England's squad for Euro 2024, serving as a significant backup for Harry Kane.

Resurgence and Recognition

Once a player struggling to make an impact at Chelsea and Liverpool, Solanke's decision to sign with Bournemouth in 2019 has proven to be a turning point in his career. He has become the main man at the club, leading the way with his goal-scoring prowess. His resurgence hasn't gone unnoticed, and there is increasing speculation about him being a suitable addition to top clubs like Arsenal and a potential upgrade for Chelsea.

A Desirable Asset

Solanke's skill set is undeniably appealing. His speed, finishing ability, and aerial prowess make him a desirable asset for any top-tier club. England's manager, Gareth Southgate, who values international tournament experience, is likely taking note of Solanke's skills, honed from his time with England's youth teams.

Competition and Contention

While Ollie Watkins currently sits above Solanke in the pecking order, Solanke is believed to have a competitive edge over other contenders like Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney. However, the second half of the season will be pivotal for Solanke. If he can maintain his form and reach the 20-goal mark, it could significantly boost his chances of representing England at Euro 2024.