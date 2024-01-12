Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade

Marking a career highlight, Bournemouth striker, Dominic Solanke, has clinched the coveted Premier League Player of the Month accolade for December 2023. This distinction comes in recognition of his remarkable scoring streak—six goals in the month—that has seen him edge closer to the top of the league’s scoring chart. This is the first time Solanke has received this honor, underlining a career-best form that has not only benefited him but his club as well.

Breaking Records and Making History

Solanke’s exceptional performance in December has made him the first player from AFC Bournemouth to win this award. His six goals played a critical role in Bournemouth’s success, guiding them to four victories and a draw. This streak has brought the club within touching distance of the top half of the table, just three points shy. With this achievement, Solanke joins the elite club of Bournemouth individuals who have won a Premier League monthly award, becoming the fourth to do so.

A Journey to the Golden Boot

The 26-year-old striker’s December exploits have significantly bolstered his chances in the Golden Boot race for the 2023-24 season. With 12 league goals to his name, he is only two behind the league leaders—Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Among the highlights of his December performance was a career-first hat trick that he scored in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest on 23 December. This scoring spree has seen Solanke double his league goal tally from the previous season, matching Tottenham’s Son Heung-min’s score and positioning him strongly in the Premier League top scorers’ list.

Gratitude and Hopes for the Future

In response to his award, Solanke expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his teammates, the club staff, and Bournemouth’s supporters. Acknowledging their role in his success, he exuded hope for sustained excellence throughout the season and into 2024. Solanke’s journey so far underscores the importance of team spirit, individual brilliance, and the insatiable desire to outperform oneself.