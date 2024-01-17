Dominant Huskies: Hersey Wrestling Clinches MSL East Title Third Year in a Row

The Hersey High School wrestling team, the Huskies, have once again asserted their dominance in the Mid-Suburban League (MSL) East by clinching the title for the third year in a row. The gripping victory came on January 11, when they faced Prospect High School, a strong contender with an impressive history in the league.

Decisive Victory

Out of 14 matches, Hersey claimed an impressive 11, a testament to their compelling performance that underlines their significant improvement over the past few years. In 2018, Hersey found themselves at the bottom of the MSL conference championship. Still, their resilience and relentless hard work have seen them rise from the ashes and transform their fortunes. Their practice sessions at Izzy Style Wrestling under the tutelage of coach Israel Martinez have paid off handsomely.

Rising Dominance

Since 2013, Prospect and Hersey have combined for 16 East titles in 26 years. However, recent years have witnessed Hersey's emergence as the dominant force. They have registered back-to-back victories in 2022, 2023, and now 2024 under the leadership of coach Joe Rupslauk. Prospect, on the other hand, has seen a series of coaching changes, with Ashton Brown being the third head coach in as many years. While they recognized the challenging atmosphere of the meet, they also viewed it as a preparation ground for future contests.

Prospect's Spirited Fight

Despite missing two seasoned seniors, Prospect gave a spirited fight. However, Hersey's depth and talent proved overwhelming. Hersey's victory was punctuated by wins from state returnees Danny Lehman, Abdullokh Khakimov, Esteban Delgado, Max Mukhamedaliyev, and Anthony Cambria. As Hersey sets its sights even higher, aiming for more state qualifiers and better performances at the individual state meet, this recent win serves as a testament to the program's growth and the success of their focused training and development strategies.