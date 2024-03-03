Dom Young Clinches 2023 Ken Irvine Medal, Becomes First Newcastle Knight Top Scorer Since 2010

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2023 National Rugby League season, Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young has been awarded the prestigious Ken Irvine Medal, marking a significant achievement not only for him but for his club as well. This accolade celebrates Young as the leading try scorer of the season, a feat last accomplished by a Knight over a decade ago.

Rising Star Breaks Through

Dom Young's ascent to the top of the try-scoring ladder is a testament to his exceptional speed, agility, and uncanny ability to find the try line. With 25 tries to his name this season, Young has not only etched his name in the annals of NRL history but has also revived memories of legendary scorers like Ken Irvine. Irvine, remembered for his remarkable speed and scoring prowess, has the medal named in his honor, celebrating the top try scorer each season since 2018.

A Historic Achievement for Newcastle

The significance of Young's achievement cannot be overstated. Being the first Knight to claim the top try scorer title since Akuila Uate in 2010, he has brought a sense of pride and accomplishment back to the Newcastle Knights. Uate's previous best of 21 tries from 24 games had remained unmatched until Young's explosive performance this season, highlighting the young winger's outstanding contribution to the team's efforts.

Legacy of the Ken Irvine Medal

The Ken Irvine Medal not only honors the highest try-scorer of the season but also pays homage to one of the game's greatest players. Ken Irvine's legacy is marked by an unparalleled try-scoring record, with 385 tries in 432 first-class games, making him a legend of the sport. The medal serves as a reminder of the exceptional talent that graces the NRL, with Dom Young being the latest in a line of illustrious players to achieve this honor.

As the 2023 NRL season concludes, Dom Young's remarkable achievement underscores the vibrant future of rugby league. His receipt of the Ken Irvine Medal not only marks a milestone in his career but also signifies the resurgence of the Newcastle Knights as a force to be reckoned with. With this accolade, Young steps into the limelight, promising exciting prospects for both himself and his team in the seasons to come.