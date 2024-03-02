Dom DiVincentiis Clinches OHL Goaltender of the Month, Propelling Battalion into Playoffs

February was a standout month for North Bay Battalion's Dom DiVincentiis, who was named the OHL Goaltender of the Month, marking his third such honor in a stellar season. The Winnipeg Jets prospect showcased exceptional skill, helping his team secure a playoff position with a remarkable 7-1 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage, including a shutout. DiVincentiis' performance not only highlights his individual talent but also underscores his pivotal role in the Battalion's success as they now sit third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Impressive Season Continues

DiVincentiis' achievements in February are part of a continuing trend of excellence throughout the 2023 season. Starting the month with a 22-save shutout against the Mississauga Steelheads, he consistently delivered high-quality performances, including two games with over 30 saves against Ottawa and Saginaw. These efforts have not only led to his team's strong standing but have also solidified his reputation as a top goaltender in the league. With a season record of 21-9-3-1, including a shutout, DiVincentiis has demonstrated significant growth and consistency in his game.

Rising Through the Ranks

Selected in the sixth round by North Bay in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, DiVincentiis has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of the league's premier goaltenders. Standing at 6-foot-3, 200lbs, his imposing presence in net has been a cornerstone of the Battalion's defensive strategy. Over three seasons, he has appeared in 110 regular season contests, achieving a 71-26-5-2 record, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. His playoff performances have further highlighted his capabilities, making him an invaluable asset for the Battalion's championship aspirations.

Future Prospects

DiVincentiis' talent has not gone unnoticed beyond the OHL, as evidenced by his selection by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft and his subsequent signing of a three-year entry-level contract with the club in July 2023. His continued success in the OHL is a promising indicator of his potential impact at the professional level. As DiVincentiis prepares for future challenges, his journey from a sixth-round OHL draft pick to an NHL prospect is a testament to his dedication, skill, and the promising career that lies ahead.

This latest accolade not only celebrates DiVincentiis' individual achievements but also signals a bright future for both him and the North Bay Battalion as they gear up for the playoffs. With his sights set on further success, DiVincentiis is a name to watch in the coming years as he continues to build on his impressive OHL legacy.